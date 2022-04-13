LILLIAN SIYUNI MUST RESIGN___ PHIRI

13/04/2022

…….As he conduct a one man protest from NRDC to Town over alleged incompetence and gross misconduct by Ms. Siyuni.

Yesterday a Lusaka based Lawyer Counsel Ethen Phiri conducted a one man protest over the conduct of the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP, Lilian Siyuni, for alleged misconduct.

Mr Phiri said it was unfortunate that the people who have been put to fight against corruption are seen to be aiding those who found conflicting with the law.

Mr Phiri said it would be an insult to him as someone who is practicing law to see that the law he is protecting is being raped by those who have failed to defend it.

Mr Phiri said that according to section 182 of the constitution, the DPP’s tenure of office may come to an end when she retires from office at the age of 60 but She may however be removed from office when she has been found with a case to answer by the Judicial Complaint Commission following a complaint against her.

He added that Ms Siyuni Should not be seen as a hindrance to UPND Government agenda in the fight against corruption because by doing so it means she was undermining the directive of the republic of Zambia president Mr Hakainde Hichilema who is on record that his Government will not entertain any form of Government.

Mr Phiri has advised UPND Government not to entertain PF inclined individuals in the system as they don’t mean well to Government agenda on the fight against corruption.

(C) FALCON NEWS