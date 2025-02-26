Lilongwe vendors storms Parliament demanding that Chakwera resign for his poor governance

Lilongwe vendors stormed Parliament’s premises with branches of trees, demanding that Chakwera resign for his poor governance.

Stevie Magombo, who heads up the Vendors Association, is dissatisfied with the current increase in the price of second-hand clothes, which has risen to MK1.5 million from MK200,000.

Magombo stated that they are tired of writing letters to the ministry, but they have not received any response.

In his response, the Chairperson for Trade and Industry, Paul Nkhoma, said that since the vendors have submitted their petition to the ministry, he will ask the Ministry of Trade to address it.

Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe, Local Government Minister Chimwendo Banda, and Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu took time to attend to the vendors in fear of being hurt.

On behalf of Gwengwe, the Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda said that agreed that goods prices have been hiked.

In his remarks, Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe assured vendors that they have revoked Indians and Chinese shops from selling bales.

The committee chairperson for bales should remain focused on stabilizing the price of bales, according to his statement.

Soon after his speech, Gwengwe was rushed into a moving vehicle by Parliament security officers as vendors started throwing out stones, which injured one of the police officers and instantly ruined the mobile phone of Zodiak reporter Leah Maleko.