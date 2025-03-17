LINDA BANKS URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO FOREGO CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS





UK-based Zambian Journalist Linda Banks has cautioned President Hakainde Hichilema against proceeding with constitutional amendments that go against the will of the people.





Banks argued that such a move would not only be a misstep but could also signal the beginning of his political downfall.





She emphasised that leaders who ignore the voice of the people ultimately face consequences, as citizens are closely observing the process.