LINDA BANKS URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO FOREGO CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
UK-based Zambian Journalist Linda Banks has cautioned President Hakainde Hichilema against proceeding with constitutional amendments that go against the will of the people.
Banks argued that such a move would not only be a misstep but could also signal the beginning of his political downfall.
She emphasised that leaders who ignore the voice of the people ultimately face consequences, as citizens are closely observing the process.
Which people? The one man parties and Facebook politicians? Most of the Facebook politicians are protesting before they even know what they are protesting about. Government can not stop running because of a few misguided people whose task is to oppose even things they don’t know.