LINDA KASONDE STEPS DOWN

CHAPTER One Foundation (COF) board chairperson Sarah Longwe has described its outgoing executive director, Linda Kasonde, as a person with unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership qualities.

Ms Kasonde, who is also the founder of the organisation, is stepping from her role effective July 8, 2024 after five years of what the organisation has described as transformative service.

Ms Longwe said Ms Kasonde’s visionary leadership has established Chapter One Foundation as the leading human rights organisation in the country.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Linda for her immense contributions, tireless efforts and the significant impact she has made on both COF and the broader civil society network,” she said.

“As we move forward, we are confident in the strong foundation Linda has built and we look forward to continuing our mission with the same passion and commitment. We also wish Linda the very best in her future endeavours.”

Ms Kasonde, who is the owner and founder of LCK Chambers, is a former Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president, the first woman to lead the organisation.

Admitted to the Zambian bar in 2001, she has received both local and international recognition for her leadership including as a 2017 recipient of the IE University’s Extraordinary People Inspiring the IE Community (EPIC) Award in the ‘Women Inspiring Women’ category.