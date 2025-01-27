Lindsey Graham faces MAGA wrath after Trump J6 ‘mistake’ claim

MAGA World exploded on Sunday when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told NBC’s Meet The Press that it was a “mistake” for President Donald Trump to given blanket pardons to the Capitol insurrectionists.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Even his own vice president said, ‘If you committed violence on that day, obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.’ Do you believe that President Trump was wrong to issue these blanket pardons to the January 6th defendants?”

Graham answered, “Number one, he had the legal authority to do it, but I fear you will get more violence. Pardoning the people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently, I think, was a mistake, because it seems to suggest that’s an OK thing to do.”

X user @Cfojs, who described themselves as a “MAGA Constitutional Conservative,” posted, “Another RINO that needs to go. Time for the next generation to step in. We need to vote them in.”

Another user called @chicagopatty1, described as a “First generation American,” wrote, “The mistake is that Lindsey Graham is still in office.”

@facedschiff, a “self employed, libertarian, husband, father, binary, Christ Follower,” wrote, “That man is a snake. Wake up people of SC.”

User @JohnStrandUSA, whose X bio called him a “J6 political prisoner” and an “insurrectionist,” posted, “Lindsay Graham is pretending he doesn’t know that most allegations of violence by protesters were false or dishonest & manipulated, and predicated on government entrapment and violent (even DEADLY) police brutality and misconduct. He does know—and he’s a scoundrel. VOTE HIM OUT.”

“Who cares what Lindsey Graham likes. Most of us don’t like him,” posted “MAGA” Trump supporter @JackiBr16652825.

Trump has frequently referred to the insurrectionists as “political prisoners” and “hostages,” and vowed repeatedly during his campaign to set them free. It remained unclear exactly who Trump would pardon, but on day one of his administration, he announced he was blanket pardoning roughly 1,500 criminal defendants, including those who violently assaulted police officers.

FactCheck.org reported, “In its latest update, on the four-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots, the Department of Justice reported that approximately 1,583 people had been charged criminally in federal court.

“Most of them pleaded guilty to crimes related to Jan. 6., including 327 who pleaded guilty to felonies and 682 who pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, the Justice Department report said. Among those who pleaded guilty to felonies, 172 pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement, 69 pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon, and four pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy — conspiring to use force against the United States.”