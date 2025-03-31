LinkedIn founder strikes back at Elon Musk after major accusation

Elon Musk on Sunday accused the co-founder of LinkedIn of funding protests against Tesla, but Reid Hoffman hit back over the weekend.

It started when a right-wing page on X called Western Decline alleged that, “Hoffman is a major funder of Indivisible, a group actively funding and organizing anti-Musk demonstrations at Tesla showrooms, factories, and dealerships—events that have led to widespread vandalism.”

Another user the identifies as a Tesla shareholder, @TeslaBoomerMama, said, “Reid Hoffman …? Major donor of Indivisible, organizer behind the protests. Up to $200 reimbursement for protestors? Bread crumbs, bread crumbs…”

That led Musk himself to reply, “Reid will have many layers between himself and the organizations attacking me, but the probability is 100% that Reid is funding them.”

“100%,” Musk then added on his social media post.

That caused Hoffman to reply, “The probability many, many people don’t like you? 100%.”

“Probability that Tesla polls need to be rigged by bots to cover up the fact that people don’t like you? 100%. Probability you’d rather make s— up about me than fix your problems? 100%,” Hoffman added.

One user replied to Hoffman with, “You did the liar tell, Reid. Which is to say you didn’t deny Elon’s specific allegation,” to which Hoffman responded bluntly, “I am denying elon’s specific allegation.”