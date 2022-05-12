LION FOOT PRINTS SPOTTED NEAR MORNING LIGHT LODGE IN SHIMABALA

By Jane Zulu

FOOT prints of the Lions were this morning seen near Morning Light lodge which is located along Kafue road just before Shimabala market.

Shimabala Ward Councilor John Mikaya confirmed this to Kafue Times in an interview.

Mikaya told KT that a lone Lion was last night seen by one of the villagers near Chipongwe market around 19:00 hours.

“Just this morning we spotted the foot prints around Morning Light lodge which is near Shimabala market. Apparently, last night a lone Lion was seen in Chipongwe and by the time Department of National Parks and Wildlife officers came, the beast had disappeared from the scene. From the look of things, these Lions could be many” Cllr Mikaya said.

-Kafue Times