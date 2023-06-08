In a monumental move that could alter the course of Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi has decided to sign with Inter Miami.

After two days of momentum and after a years-long pursuit, MLS and Miami won the three-horse race with Barcelona and Saudi Arabia to sign the world’s greatest player.

Messi announced the decision Wednesday on Mundo Deportivo, confirming earlier reports. Details of the deal are still pending, but Messi has made the call.

“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami,” Messi said. “I still haven’t finalized it 100%. … But we decided to [take this path]. If the Barcelona [deal] didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight, and think more about my family.”

