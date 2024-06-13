Inter Miami and Argentina star, Lionel Messi has disclosed that he has no plans to leave football soon.

The legendary footballer who turns 37 on June 24, says Major League Soccer club Inter Miami will be his final team. But he hasn’t set a retirement date just yet.

“I’ve done this all of my life; I love playing ball. I enjoy the training, and the day to day, the games. Yeah, there’s a bit of fear that it’s all ending. It’s always there. It was a difficult step leaving Europe to come here [to Miami],” Messi said in an interview with ESPN Argentina on Wednesday, June 12.

“The fact we won the World Cup helped, it helped a lot, to see things in another way. But I try not to think about it. I try to enjoy it. I do that more now because I’m aware that there’s not a lot of time left.

“So, I have a good time with the club, being lucky having good teammates and friends at my side. I enjoy my time with the national team, where I also have good friends, too, and a lot.

“I enjoy those small details that I know I’ll miss when I stop playing.”