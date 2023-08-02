Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to become footballer with most Guinness World Record titles ever

Lionel Messi has put to bed debates about who is the greatest between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine superstar and Inter Miami striker has surpassed Al Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo as the footballer with the most Guinness World Records.

The record body shared the updated chart of Most Guinness World Records Titles Achieved By Footballers via their official Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 1.

In the new update, Messi now has 41 records ahead of second-placed Ronaldo with 40 records.

Robert Lewandowski (9), Kylian Mbappe (5) and Neymar (4) complete the top five.

GWR tweeted, “For now, Messi is clear of Ronaldo

“Lionel Messi has 41 @GWR titles whereas Cristiano Ronaldo has 40.”

Messi achieved his 41st record in Inter Miami’s 4-0 Leagues Cup win against Atlanta United, where he scored two goals. His second goal has supposedly become the most-watched live event in American history with 3.4 billion views online.

Among the other records that Messi holds is the title for the most goals in a Champions League match (five vs Bayer Leverkusen), the most World Cup matches player (26), and the most goals scored in a calendar year (86 in 2012).