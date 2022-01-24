List of some artists and youths who obtained youth empowerment funds.

Following governments’ directive for youths who obtained empowerment funds manly music artists during the PF regime to pay back. We have found a list showing some familiar names.

The list was shared after most of the youths got the funds. About 152 artists got the money through cheque. The handover ceremony was graced by the then Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela as he empowered them from the 30-Million Kwacha Presidential Arts Development and Empowerment Scheme.

Below is a list