LISTEN TO STARDY MWALE … Lungu’s  fake advisers  are misleading him–Davies Chama

FORMER Defence Minister, Davies Chama, has urged the PF to take on board remarks by the party’s Copperbelt Province Chairman Stardy Mwale who has castigated Edgar Lungu’s “fake advisors” for failing to advise him against continuing to serve as PF president.





But PF Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda said Mwale’s views to replace Lungu did not represent the position of the party as those were his personal views.



Mwale, a former Defence Permanent Secretary under former President Lungu, has castigated PF members for cowardice, resulting in their failure to replace Lungu through a party convention.





In a voice note availed to Daily Revelation, Mwale advised PF lawyers to offer Lungu proper advice on the party’s presidential candidate and urged them to be brave enough to tell him whether or not they truly believed he could contest presidential elections in Zambia. He said the lawyers should urge Lungu to hold a convention for his replacement.





Mwale said due to the wrong advice given to Lungu by his advisors to hold on to the presidency, Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa and his Mafinga counterpart Robert Chabinga took advantage of the situation together with the ruling UPND who were working working towards the destruction of PF.





“People paid K200,000, not little money so that we can go for a convention. But the fake advisers to the president advised him that if we go for the convention, Lungu will be arrested. So, let’s just push it till August this year [2025]. After that then we go for a convention,” he said.





And in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Chama said if people claimed to be democrats, they must digest and respect contrary views. And in an apparent reference to Lungu, Chama said he had heard some people professing that “they want to protect democracy”.



