Liswaniso blames IG for Jay Jay disappearance



GILBERT Liswaniso, has blamed Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba for the disappearance of Emmanuel Jay Banda, who was arrested and charged for aggravated robbery soon after surviving an abduction.



The safety of Mr. Banda has become a national concern, considering the fact that it is not clearly established whether he escaped or mysteriously disappeared, after he was abducted about three months ago.



But Police have claimed that Mr Banda escaped from lawful custody at the hands of five law enforcement officers at Chipata General Hospital this month and his whereabouts have remain unknown.



“Now, we are questioning here, the assurance has been given by the Minister Jack Mwiimbu) for Home Affairs and Internal Security. But is he safe, in as much he is assuring us. I am talking about it. I am a young person.



I am speaking on behalf of the youths here. The one who was killed is a youth, the one who has run away is a youth. How does somebody run away and then you are seated in the command, mwankala bonse (you are all seated),” Mr Liswaniso said.