LISWANISO IS SUDDENLY DRIVING A FORTUNER, QUESTIONS MUSENGE

Advocates for People’s Prosperity leader Mwenya Musenge has questioned the wealth that is being accumulated by some senior UPND officials and individuals serving in the current regime.

Speaking in an interview, Musenge, who is also former Chimwemwe member of parliament, said that law enforcement agencies should take keen interest in the accumulation of properties and money by those that are serving in the UPND administration.

He said that, before forming government, the UPND leadership promised to embark on the fight against corruption that might have been transpired in the past, present and in future; including the suspicious accumulation of properties by those serving in government.

Musenge said that the “extravagance kind of life being exhibited by newly appointed government officials is annoying Zambians who are wallowing in abject poverty.”

"How come suddenly people like the UPND national youth chairman Gilbert Liswaniso is driving a Toyota Fortuner from a Toyota Corolla? Today, we are seeing senior UPND members and individuals serving in government accumulating properties and…