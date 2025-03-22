LISWANISO, KANGOMBE AND SIBOTE INTERACTS WITH SESHEKE RESIDENTS.



We arrived safelyin Sesheke with area MP who is also Vice chairperson for Mobilization Romeo Kangombe, NMC Sibote Sibote and our team.





During our interactions in Sesheke we called on residents to continued support President Hakainde Hichilema who has brought more developmental activities in the district.





We noted that Sesheke district is receiving a fair share of progressive programs initiatiated by the New Dawn government adding that President Hichilema has demonstrated his commitment to transform western province.



“The President appointed bo Milupi as Minister of infrastructure, bo Situmbeko Musokotwane minister of Finance, bo Likando Mufalali, bo Batuke Imenda and bo Gretrude Imenda SG and Party deputy SG, bo Sibote Sibote, bo mama Kabwiku many others in critical positions; if there’s any challenge, we are the ones who may have failed you not President Hichilema.”





We expressed happiness that the people at grassroots level are appreciating President Hakainde Hichilema for showing exemplary leadership in providing solutions to the effects of drought-related challenges.





Speaking in Sesheke’s Mulimambango ward Kasongani, area Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe said his people are feeling the positively impact of Free Education Policy and CDF.





NMC Sibote Sibote lead the trio in thanking President Hichilema through lozi songs and dance.



We are in Sesheke for mobilization programs.