Liswaniso: Leadership is Painful, But It’s the Path I Chose



The United Party For National Development – UPND Youth Wing leader, Gilbert Liswaniso has opened up about the challenges of leadership, describing it as a painful and demanding journey that has taken a significant toll on his personal life.



In an exclusive interview on Muvi TV’s Special Interview, Liswaniso revealed the extent to which his responsibilities have distanced him from his family and strained personal relationships.

“Leadership is really painful,” Liswaniso shared. “It has drawn me away from my family. When we were fighting in the opposition, we thought we’d finally rest after the victory, but the work has only multiplied.”



Liswaniso expressed his deep gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for placing his trust in him to lead the youth of Zambia. However, he acknowledged that the role has come at a significant cost, as the pressures of public service have often left him feeling isolated and targeted by critics, including some who were once his allies.



“But it’s the service I chose,” he stated with resolve. “I will strive to deliver and also be there for my family, to make them happy.”

Liswaniso’s candid remarks shed light on the sacrifices inherent in political leadership, particularly in a high-stakes environment like Zambia’s, where the expectations are immense and the demands unrelenting.



Despite the challenges, Liswaniso reaffirmed his commitment to his role and to serving both his country and his family to the best of his ability.