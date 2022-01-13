LITUNGA, BRE PLEDGE SUPPORT TO THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT

His Majesty the Litunga and the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) have pledged to support President Hakainde Hichema’s administration through the ministry of Green Economy and Environment in stopping illegal timber trade in western province.

Speaking when the Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu paid a courtesy call on him his Majesty the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II said climate change is real and there is need for consented effort to stop illegal cutting down of trees.

Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu pledged to work with traditional leaders to bring sanity in the timber industry.

“When you look at the timber trade at the moment it does not even benefit the local people this is why we need to work together to bring sanity in this trade. Western province is home to precious timber species but these trees are at the verge of extinction due to uncontrollable cutting down of trees. My ministry will introduce legislation to protect our forests and mitigate the effects of climate change” Collins Nzovu.

The Minister was accompanied by Western Province Minister and permanent secretary. The Minister is on a three days working visit to Western Province. During this visit the minister is meeting traditional leaders, civic leader and timber dealers to discuss sustainable ways to preserve our forests. The Minister is also visiting Metrological departments to understand the challenges and how his ministry help to improve the operation for better weather forecast.