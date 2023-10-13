LITUNGA LUBOSI IMWIKO II CLOCKS 23 YEARS ON THE BAROTSE THRONE

By BBN Reporter

His Majesty the Litunga, Lubosi Imwiko II, King of Barotseland , today celebrates the 23rd Coronation anniversary.

Barotseland Broadcasting Network (BBN) reporter who is currently in Limulunga Royal village reports that, the anniversary celebration, locally known as MUKITI WA KUPUZO YA COLISO, which was suppose to start this morning and end tomorrow Saturday Sunday 14th, October 2023 has been cancelled.

The coronation anniversary is celebrated annually to mark the day the Litunga ascended to the throne as well as reminding him of the traditional leadership inheritance and the future.

This year’s coronation anniversary ceremony was supposed to be held in Limulunga Royal Village and Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II is celebrating 23 years on the throne.

The current Litunga is the grandson to famous King Lewanika (Lubosi I). Firstly, Lubosi Imwiko II got installed as head of the regional principality ( Senior Chief) of Lukulu of which he ruled for 20 years , before being enthroned as Litunga (King) of Barotseland on October 13, 2000.

Litunga Imwiko II got education at the foremost Catholic schools of his time; taking his junior secondary (Form II) at Sancta Maria Mission in Lukulu and his Cambridge School certificate at Canicius College, Chikuni Mission near Monze.

In 1966, he became a founder student at the University of Zambia where he studied social work and graduated in December, 1968. In 1971, he secured a British Scholarship to go to UK to undertake postgraduate studies at the University of London where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Urbanisation in 1972.

Upon returning to Home, he joined the Industrial Development Corporation (INDECO) in 1973, thereby launching a highly successful career which saw him rise to the position of controller and later director of Group Personnel Services.

In 1977, he was variously appointed general manager of the National Milling Corporation, Super Baking Limited and INDECO Properties Limited of the Zambia Industrial and Mining Corporation group.

In 1984 when he enrolled at Britain’s Leeds University, where he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) in 1985, returning home early in 1986.

After 1987, Lubosi Imwiko ventured into the tourism sector and established safari hunting businesses with operations ranging from big game hunting in the Luangwa Valley, canoeing in Lower Zambezi (Chiyawa), Whitewater Rafting in Livingstone, and Fishing Safaris, at Kalobolelwa in Barotseland. Later he diversified into beef cattle ranching.

In traditional affairs, he has served as a member, and, for three terms, as chairperson, of Zambian House of Chiefs.

In 1997 he was appointed by President Chiluba, as chairman of the Mphamba Commission of Inquiry which investigated the succession dispute surrounding the Mphamba Traditional Leadership in Lundazi District of Eastern Zambia.