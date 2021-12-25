LITUNGA’S SON, MUHABI AMONG OVER 100 DIPLOMATS RECALLED

Recalled diplomats have now reached in excess of well over 100, including the Litunga’s son, Brian Imwiko and former permanent secretary Bornface Chimbwali’s daughter, Kunda.

Well placed sources in the UPND administration have told Daily Revelation that the recalls are more widespread and have now gone beyond 100 from the 13 initially announced when President Hakainde Hichilema came into office.

“The recalls are actually more widespread than you think. You recently reported that prince Imasiku Mutangelwa’s recall has been rescinded as deputy Ambassador to Russia, but there is something you have missed out because the Litunga’s son Brian has been recalled from Brasilia and Chimbwali’s daughter Kunda also,” sources said.

Sources further said deputy permanent representative to the the United Nations Muhabi Lungu has also been recalled, and that the government is looking into effecting the recall on Kanchibiya member of parliament Sunday Chanda’s wife in London. Her recall letter was sent in 2018.

“The UPND government is set to spend around US$2.5 million on transportation alone on these massive 100 recalled diplomats back home,” sources said. “But of course the recalled diplomats should not be surprised because this happens with every administration that comes into office, because every administration wants to work with people they are familiar with. If Edgar Lungu could carry out those massive recalls when he replaced Michael in the same PF administration, how about a different administration coming in with a new party.”

