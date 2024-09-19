LIVE UPDATES: WARD BY ELECTION RESULTS

ELECTION UPDATE!!
*BY- ELECTION UPDATE*
*CHIDI BY- ELECTION IN MAPATIZYA CONSTITUENCY*
UPND – 1192
SP – 126
LM- 1O
1 Polling Station to go
UPND SCOOPS KABALENGE WARD BY ELECTION IN MWANSABOMBWE DISTRICT.
FINAL RESULTS
UPND- 420
SP-289
PF-84
ELECTION UPDATES
KABALENGE WARD BY ELECTION RESULTS IN MWANSABOMBWE DISTRICT.
Kabelenge polling station
UPND- 206
SP-165
PF- 56
REJECTED-02
Keep the faith. Sunga umukoshi, ubulungu tabwayafya.
The turbulent economic situation being suffered by Zambians is not comparable to the situation where one was not sure if they left home they were guaranteed to see their own people at the end of the day!
Now it is different and people are really free.
Those that are crying out are those that throw themselves at the incoming train and want to blame the train driver.of the consequences they suffer.
Rational Zambians know what is going on and are focused on the sober decisions of the people running the government of today.
That is why the results of any election victory will always tilt towards UPND.
WHEN THE OPPOSITION IS WORKING TO STIFLE PROGRESS, IT DOES NOT MEAN WELL FOR ZAMBIAN People. But wants to create the impression that they did better than the current. But if you know, you will vote rightly and wisely