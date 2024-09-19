LIVE UPDATES: WARD BY ELECTION RESULTS

ELECTION UPDATE!!

UPND SCOOPS KABALENGE WARD BY-ELECTIONS!

FINAL RESULTS

UPND- 420

SP-289

PF-84

*BY- ELECTION UPDATE*



*CHIDI BY- ELECTION IN MAPATIZYA CONSTITUENCY*



UPND – 1192



SP – 126



LM- 1O



1 Polling Station to go





UPND SCOOPS KABALENGE WARD BY ELECTION IN MWANSABOMBWE DISTRICT.

ELECTION UPDATES

KABALENGE WARD BY ELECTION RESULTS IN MWANSABOMBWE DISTRICT.

Citrus polling station

UPND- 159

SP-105

PF-26

REJECTED-03



KABALENGE WARD BY ELECTION RESULTS IN MWANSABOMBWE DISTRICT.

Kabelenge polling station

UPND- 206

SP-165

PF- 56

REJECTED-02