Liverpool beat Man Utd in friendly

Liverpool wrapped up their three-match tour of the US with a perfect record, capping it off with a convincing 3-0 victory over Manchester United in Columbia.

Playing before a record crowd of 77,559 at the Williams-Brice Stadium—the largest attendance for a non-US football match—Liverpool took the lead early when Fabio Carvalho capitalized on a defensive lapse by Casemiro to score in the 10th minute.

Mohamed Salah extended Liverpool’s advantage in the 36th minute. His skillful control and burst down the wing allowed him to deliver a low cross to Curtis Jones, who finished neatly.

Konstantinos Tsimikas added a third goal in the 61st minute after Andre Onana failed to secure Diogo Jota’s initial shot, allowing Tsimikas to pounce on the rebound.

New manager Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp, will take positive notes from this pre-season success. However, Slot will understand that his real assessment will begin with the Premier League opener against newly promoted Ipswich on August 17.

For Manchester United, the match was further marred by a serious injury to young defender Will Fish, who had to be stretchered off after a collision with Harvey Blair.

United’s tour concluded with two defeats to Premier League sides, following a previous loss to Arsenal, although they managed a victory against Real Betis in between.

Both Liverpool and United will look forward to the return of their key players from Euro 2024 and Copa America as they resume training next week.