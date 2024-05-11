Liverpool deal will be wrapped up shortly, within days – Arne Slot

Arne Slot has indicated that the transition for him to assume the role of Liverpool manager, succeeding Jürgen Klopp, is imminent, as stated by the Feyenoord coach on Friday.

Sources familiar with the matter have informed ESPN that Liverpool and the Dutch club have come to terms, paving the way for Slot to lead at Anfield.

“It’s not quite done yet, but it will be a matter of days,” Slot told a news conference.

“It takes more than a simple shopping list and going to the store. These kinds of things have to be timed properly. It hasn’t been communicated yet, but don’t worry, it will undoubtedly happen soon.”

In January, Klopp confirmed his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the season’s end, with Slot emerging as the frontrunner to succeed him.

Slot, aged 45, secured a three-year deal last year after guiding Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title. Despite offers from Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur last summer, the former AZ Alkmaar coach opted to stay loyal to Feyenoord.

Liverpool’s aspirations of clinching the Premier League title in Klopp’s final campaign seem distant following consecutive draws against Everton and West Ham.

The Merseyside club currently trails league leaders Arsenal by five points with just two matches left in the season.