Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s wife, clears the air on involvement in man’s death

Wife of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Natalia Becker, has refuted claims of her arrest in connection with the death of a man in Brazil.

The partner of the Reds’ No. 1 finds herself embroiled in a situation unrelated to her.

Reports indicate that a man in South America passed away due to medical complications following a chemical skin peel.

While it’s been alleged that a woman named Natalia Becker was detained and questioned in relation to the incident, it’s important to note that Alisson’s wife is a paediatrician, specialising in children’s healthcare.

In response, she has taken to social media to address her 350,000 followers, seeking to clarify any misunderstanding.

Natalia has said: “I’m not the ‘Natalia Becker’ on the aesthetic clinic news. It’s someone else with the same first and last name. Nothing related.”

Having moved to end any uncertainty there, Alisson is free to focus his full attention on the upcoming Copa America, with the Liverpool star named alongside the likes of Vinicius Junior and Endrick in Brazil’s squad for a major international tournament in the United States.