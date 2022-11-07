Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group

The Athletic report a full sales presentation has been produced and presented to potential suitors.

It’s unknown if a deal will be completed, but FSG are interested in offers. The American group have owned Liverpool since 2010 after purchasing the club from George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks.

A statement from FSG reads: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Under FSG, Liverpool have hired Jurgen Klopp as manager. It’s seen them become one of the best teams in the world, winning the 2019 Champions League and their first Premier League title in 2020.

They’ve also won the Carabao and FA Cup in addition to reaching two other Champions League finals.

FSG have overseen massive developments at Anfield too. They pumped £110 million into the development of a new Main Stand while also redeveloping the Anfield Road Stand.

In 2020, Liverpool moved from from Melwood to a new £50 million training complex based in Kirkby.

FSG is principally owned by American businessman John W. Henry, who also own Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox.

Last year, it was claimed FSG turned down a bid of £3 billion for Liverpool before they signed up for the controversial European Super League project.

Henry was in attendance for Liverpool’s record-equalling 9-0 win over Bournemouth back in August.

The Reds are currently eighth in the Premier League table after a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.