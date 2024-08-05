Liverpool have turned down a £15 million offer from Southampton for Fabio Carvalho.

Southampton has shown long-standing interest in the 21-year-old forward, but their bid is far below what Liverpool would accept for a permanent transfer.

Carvalho has impressed during Liverpool’s pre-season tour in the United States, scoring in victories over Arsenal and Manchester United.

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen on utilizing Carvalho in his 4-2-3-1 formation unless a significantly higher offer persuades the club to sell.

Slot, who has had the chance to assess his young players due to the late arrivals of some squad members, has seen standout performances from Carvalho and defender Sepp van den Berg.

Despite Carvalho’s strong showing, his first-team opportunities might be limited once key forwards like Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo return from their extended breaks following the Copa America and Euro 2024.

Several other clubs have expressed interest in Carvalho, who spent the previous season on loan at RB Leipzig and Hull City. He netted nine goals in 20 games for Hull City, and while another loan move is an option, it would be considered a last resort.