Liverpool’s Arne Slot demands ‘better’ ball control from squad after win over Man Utd

Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot, acknowledged that his team has ample room for growth despite concluding their U.S. preseason tour with a 3-0 victory over Manchester United in South Carolina on Saturday.

Slot, who took over from Jürgen Klopp in May, also led Liverpool to victories against Arsenal and Real Betis. The team will next face Sevilla at Anfield before traveling to Ipswich Town for their Premier League season opener on August 17.

Asked if he was pleased with his side’s performances so far, the Dutchman said: “Yes, I was but not with all of them. We are very happy with the result, we scored some really nice goals … very positive tour.

But I don’t think we had enough control over the game, I think we gave away too many chances. United deserved more than a 3-0 loss but it’s also our quality that we do score our own chances.

“We will see how players [returning from holiday] fit into the team. We need to work hard in the upcoming two weeks to be ready.”