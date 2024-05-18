Liverpool’s Thiago and Matip to bid farewell to club at end of season

Liverpool have confirmed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara and defender Joel Matip will leave the club at the end of the season.

Thiago, 33, a former Spain international, joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020 and made 98 appearances during his time at Anfield. Matip, 32, arrived from Schalke in 2016, playing 201 times and scoring 11 goals for Liverpool.

Both players have had limited playing time this season due to injuries. Ex-Cameroon centre-back Matip has not featured since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Fulham in December.

Thiago, a former Barcelona player, missed the first six months of the season with a hip issue, returned in February against Arsenal, but then suffered a muscle problem that has kept him sidelined since.