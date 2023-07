LIVES LOST AS LIKILI BUS BOUND FOR KASAMA HITS INTO TAZARA PASSENGER TRAIN



Likili bus bound for Kasama crushed after colliding with a Tazara passenger train at kabuka level one crossing point in Mpika District this afternoon.



Lives have been lost but number not yet known as Mpika Fire fighter are still doing their Job.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Mpika FM