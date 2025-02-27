LIVESTOCK FARMERS URGED TO EMBRACE ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION



Choma district-based Livestock Insemination Specialist, Rodger Chifwala, has called on livestock farmers to take keen interest in artificial insemination to improve animal breeds and temperament.



Speaking in an interview with Byta FM News on Tuesday morning, Chifwala said artificial insemination has proven to be effective in disease prevention and upscaling milk and meat production.





He mentioned that the method is much more affordable compared to hiring a bull for cross-breeding. He further advised livestock farmers to start adopting advanced technologies to increase their stock.





Meanwhile, Dominic Hambayi from Mapanza area of Choma district said the method allows livestock farmers to access world-class bulls without spending on feeding and maintenance expenses.



For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN