LIVINGSTONE IN SHORTAGE OF BED SPACE AHEAD OF MOSI DAY OF THUNDER

By Memory Nyambe

As the world is slowly getting back to its normalcy, Livingstone has seen an increase in activities with the city now running out on bed space to meet the domestic arrivals during the Mosi Day of Thunder event.

The annual Zambia Breweries Mosi Day of Thunder event set for Saturday, October 22, 2022 has seen most of the lodges and hotels reported to be fully booked at least until the 25th of October.

This has cheered the Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) who say locals should see opportunity to create more key spaces.

LTA Chairperson Hilary Kashempa says the annual event coupled with other conferences around has seen more arrivals thus creating opportunities for locals.

And Livingstone Member of Parliament who is also Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba is elated with the development.

A few months ago, the city was nearly turning into a ghost town owing to low arrivals of tourists from both the local and international front.