LIVINGSTONE MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER FAILED BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS



A 33-year-old man from Livingstone, identified as Ray Chanda of Elaine Britel, has committed suicide following frustrations over failed business transactions.





According to Southern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka, the deceased had expressed intentions to take his own life due to challenges he was facing.



He had confided in his wife, stating that he felt unworthy of living, though she had counselled him, and he seemed to have understood the situation.





On 8th April 2025, Ray Chanda phoned his wife, a nurse at Livingstone Central Hospital, informing her of his intentions.



Despite rushing home to rescue him, she found him hanging from the bathroom window burglar bar, approximately two metres from the floor. With the help of neighbours, the necktie he used was cut, but the effort came too late.





Police officers examined the scene and found visible strangulation marks around his neck.



A suicide note believed to have been written by the deceased was discovered in the spare bedroom.





His remains were deposited at Batoka Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.



The matter was reported to Livingstone Central Police Station by Mosi-oa-Tunya Ward Councillor, Isaac Mukwati.