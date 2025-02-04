Livingstone Mayor arrested by ACC on bribery charges.

Livingstone mayor quizzed by ACC over corruption allegations!



Livingstone Mayor, Constance Nalishebo Muleabai, was interrogated for over two hours yesterday by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged corruption and abuse of office.





Mukelebai is being investigated in connection with a bribery scandal in which she allegedly received K180,000 from the owner of Zam Nuka Farm Ltd in exchange for facilitating the cancellation of property rates amounting to over K300,000.





The ACC has not yet issued an official statement on the matter, but sources indicate that investigations are ongoing.