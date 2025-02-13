Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Gary nawo!

He won’t suspend her despite official investigations and arrest by the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Livingstone Mayor, Constance Nalishebo Muleabai.

He is instead asking her to use her discretion and go on sabatical leave until matter are resolved.

Thats not how you deal with criminal offences!

Ayo matotoli fye yeka!

LIVINGSTONE MAYOR CAN’T BE FIRED, BUT I’D ASK FOR A SABBATICAL LEAVE IF I WERE HER – GARY NKOMBO



LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says Livingstone Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai cannot be fired following her arrest for alleged corruption and abuse of office because she is an elected official.

Nkombo says Muleabai still enjoys the fundamental right of innocence until proven guilty, but if he were in her shoes, he would ask for a sabbatical leave if he felt innocent.

Source: News Diggers