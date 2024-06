LIVINGSTONE MAYOR REPORTED TO DEC, ACC OVER BRIBERY ALLEGATION

Kubu Zambezi Campsite proprietor, Ark Garnites, has reported to Law Enforcement Agencies, Livingstone Mayor Constance Mukelebai for soliciting a bribe.

Kubu proprietor alleges that he paid the mayor K180,000 in cash to the mayor.

The firm had complained about the excessive rates especially that the campsite had closed for five years and had also suffered during the pandemic era.