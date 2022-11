Livingstone prominent businessman Evans Fenete has resigned from the PF and joined the ruling UPND.

He was received by UPND spokesperson and Southern Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa, and hundreds of Livingstone residents and UPND supporters.

Fenete, the proprietor of Limpos pub in the tourist capital, contested as Livingstone PF mayor in the August 2021 general elections.

He lost to UPND’s Constance Muleabai.