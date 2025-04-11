LIVINGSTONE RESIDENT REPORTS MATERO MP TO POLICE OVER FACEBOOK POST

By Olivia Kanyanga

A Livingstone resident, Innocent Mwiinga, has reported Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa to the Livingstone Central Police Station over a Facebook post that Mwiinga found objectionable.



The post, which read “Kasongo aided death of ba Edith Nawakwi to gain more farms and cows. He sold her soul to Dubai to boost his new Pheruna Ltd Company that uses Cow-dung manure to produce electricity for export to DRC. Police must arrest him today. He is a murderer,” has drawn criticism.



Mwiinga believes that using such statements to gain political mileage is unacceptable, especially when involving senior citizens. He emphasizes the need for the country to move away from using falseful means to achieve political goals, as it damages the country.



He felt that this approach was damaging the country and that it was essential to promote truth in politics.

Mr. Sampa has since deleted the post.

Lstone Reports