LIVINGSTONE TEACHER REFUSES TO RECONCILE WITH HIS WIFE FOR PULLING HIS PRIVATES DURING MARITAL FIGHTS

A TEACHER aged 26 of Livingstone has refused to be reconciled with his wife because she allegedly pulls his manhood during marital fights.

Innocent Simapanga, of Libuyu Township, also told Livingstone Local Court A3 that his wife, Chipo Hambarwa, aged 27 of the same township did not want him to progress in life.

Simapanga was narrating in a case in which his wife sued him for marriage reconciliation. The couple got married on September 29, 2018 but has been on separation for one month. Simapanga was charged K8,000 as dowry.

They have two children. “I fear I might lose my life if I continue in this marriage.

She has made three attempts on my life.

She pulled my manhood and tried to stab me with a knife,” he said. He said he did not report the matter of her attempting to kill him.

Daily Mail S