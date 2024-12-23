LIVINGSTONE WOMAN PETITIONS COURT TO INCREASE CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENTS



A 31-year-old woman from Livingstone has petitioned the local court to increase monthly payments for child support for her three children by her ex-husband from K900 to K1500.





Fewdays Tembo stated that the current support was not sufficient to meet the basic needs of her children, aged 16, 13, and 8.



However, her ex-husband, Eveland Malambo, pleaded with the court to maintain the current monthly payments, saying his salary was unable to accommodate the requested increment.





Malambo explained that he was currently servicing a debt he incurred in 2022 whilst married to Tembo, in addition to taking care of his new family.





Malambo also requested that Tembo allow his children to visit him so that he does not lose the bond with them.



The court ordered Tembo to let the children start living with Malambo if she was unable to take care of them with the K900 monthly support he provided.