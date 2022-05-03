LIVINGSTONE YOUNG LADY BUYS FIRST LADY’S SCARF FOR K7,200.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

A Livingstone based young female entrepreneur has bought the first Lady’s scarf at K7,200.

The first lady Mutinta Hichilema was in Livingstone at a ‘meet the first lady luncheon’ organised by UPND Musanza Women’s Mobilization Team (MWMT) to fundraise for the underprivileged girl children to ensure that they have access to education.

Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema in her effort to empower women,to fight against poverty stated that there was urgent need for women to fight poverty at all levels.

It was at this moment when the First lady’s scarf she used when Visiting her husband during the treason charge sold for K7,200.

A Young female Livingstone entrepreneur got the scarf for what she termed as huge memories of the struggle.

And the first lady expressed happiness at the Musanza Womens Mobilisation Team and there initiative to fight poverty in the country.

“Beautiful fundraising lunch in Livingstone with cultural dance and music. Poetry was recited by girls who have benefited from the work of Musanza Women’s Mobilisation Team that works to empower the girl child and women in fight against poverty and ensure children have access to education.” She said.

“My Office aims to empower women in the fight against poverty as well as ensure that less privileged children receive early childhood care and increased access to education”.