Lizzo on buying a $15 million mansion after sleeping in her car for years

Grammy award-winning musician Lizzo was forced to sleep in her car for years. Then in 2022, she bought a new home in Beverly Hills for $15 million. According to Dirt, the property was previously owned by her pal Harry Styles.

She debuted the house in a post on Instagram with the caption “new background unlocked”, showing the treehouse-inspired structure designed by Sam Gnatovich and Alexi Rennalls of SIMO design.

According to Dirt, the house was completed in 2019 and sold for $11 million to music executive and the current CEO of Warner Records, Aaron Bay-Schuck. After living in the facility for less than three years, he flipped it to Lizzo.

The mansion has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and powder rooms. “A pivoting front door opens into a double-height foyer, and there’s also a fig tree ensconced in an open-air atrium that pierces the middle of the home,” Dirt describes the property. “From there, natural light seeps into most of the main floor spaces, including the minimalist formal dining and living rooms.”

The platform continues that the nearly 1,000-square-foot master suite offers a lavish bedroom and bathroom divided by a floor-to-ceiling marble slab wall.

Speaking for the first time about the luxurious mansion, Lizzo said to “CBS Sunday Morning” that owning the property was a milestone.

“Just ten years ago, you were sleeping in your car,” host Tracy Smith asked her. “Yeah, yeah. And, like, whoo!, staying in, like, people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches,” Lizzo responded.

“And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.’ And I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.’” “It’s a milestone for me.”

Lizzo came to prominence only three years ago. Since then, she has become a global sensation with die-hard fans. She even had a song and album reach #1 on the Billboard charts.