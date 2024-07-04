LL Cool J has claimed that Drake was not smart in choosing to beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking with Hot 97’s TT Torrez, the rap legend — who was no stranger to feuds back in the day — was unequivocal in who he thought came out on top in the battle.

“Kendrick won the battle. I mean, come on. That’s obvious. That’s a no-brainer,” he said. “And listen, I like Drake. I love his music, he’s a cool dude. We don’t know each other but I like his music. I’m happy for him and everything.”

He added: “But, you know, Kendrick… that might have been a bad choice.”

LL also talked about how the feud will be remembered: “I respect both of them. It was great for Hip Hop culture, don’t get it twisted. Both of their names will be etched in history because of it.

“Even us just talking about it now is etching it into history. Both of them are super talented, they both did great. It ain’t like Drake completely and utterly played himself; he just wasn’t quite as good in that particular battle with Kendrick.

“But he’s a very incredible, talented artist. I like him but Kendrick did his thing.”

LL Cool J echoed this sentiment in a previous interview with Bootleg Kev.



“I thought it was great for Hip Hop,” he said of the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. “I thought it was the right thing. I thought they both did well, they held their own.



“I thought that Kendrick won, but I thought that Drake, by no means did he embarrass himself or have anything to hold his head down about.”



LL continued: “He did his thing, he showed up and I think his fans can feel comfortable wit that. […] The key to that stuff is as a long as it doesn’t distract you from your ultimate goal, it’s a wonderful thing to participate in. I love it.”