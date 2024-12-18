LL COOL J’s Unreleased Michael Jackson Collab Found In Storage Unit By Ex-Cop

LL COOL J has previously spoken about once collaborating with Michael Jackson, and even recently explained why the songs never came out – and now a physical copy of one of their tracks has been discovered.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former California Highway Patrol officer Gregg Musgrove found multiple DAT tapes featuring unreleased MJ songs in a storage unit he recently bought in Van Nuys, California.

The unit previously belonged to music producer Bryan Loren, who Musgrove says he’s unable to locate.

The tapes were recorded from 1989 to 1991, and contain 12 songs in total. One of them, called “Truth on Youth,” was labeled “duet rap with LL COOL J” by Musgrove.

Musgrove plans to auction the tapes off, but the songs will not be released and likely not be heard by many others, as MJ’s estate has made it clear they own the copyright.

“The Estate of Michael Jackson was presented with DAT copies NOT master recordings of Michael’s music, and we confirmed that the actual master recordings were in fact already located in the Estate’s vaults,” a rep for the Estate told THR. “It should be clear to all that ownership and rights of exploitation to the recordings remain vested in MJJP Records and that nothing commercial or otherwise can be done with the DAT copies.”