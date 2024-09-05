Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Load-shedding is here to stay, get a loan-ZESCO offers employees solar solutions



ZESCO is offering personal loans of upto K180,000.00 and a free 3kg LPG gas cylinder to its employees to finance comprehensive roof-top solar solutions to beat the load-shedding!



It’s like a mobile company offering its employees, a loan to write snail messages and pay for a bike to deliver such a message as their network, is no longer reliable to deliver voice calls or e-mails.



This is mockery by an incompetent management not determined to resolve the power crisis. Its a vote-of-no confidence in its own ability to supply power to the country.



Just last week, ZESCO was pleading for an “emergency” tarrif increase of upto 156% to levy harples customers.



Then ZESCO announced that it had purchased, without open or competitive public tender, off grid standby diesel generators for markets.



The mechanism for diesel supply or security of the generators have not been defined or supported. At Chelstone market, thieves already stole the cables and were fiddling to steal diesel from the newly installed standby generators.



I can guarantee you that probably, Kiyona Energy, a subsidiary of ZESCO, has been made to purchase inverters, solar pannels, batteries and associated equipment, in a corrupt procurement process, and now is looking for where to offload the goods, especially with the stiff competition on the duty free importation, hence the free loans for employees but directed to Kiyona.



ZESCO management is engaged in public looting of the company by its corrupt procurements, wasteful expenditure and a top-heavy management.



But we must remember that, these public jokes are funded and supported by an equally incompetent ZESCO Board, and government, clueless on how to resolve the power crisis.



Anyway…



For the ZESCO employees, get the loans as part of the bonanza and looting going on at ZESCO…naimwe mwalyako ka thamthing!