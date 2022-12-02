Load Shedding Is Set To Start On 15th December For 6 hours, Due To The Reduction In Water Levels At Kariba Dam

SIX-HOUR LOAD-SHEDDING BACK

MEASURES TO SUSTAIN ELECTRICITY GENERATION AT THE KARIBA DAM IN THE WAKE OF CURRENT LOW WATER LEVELS

As of 28th November 2022, the Kariba lake water levels stood at 476.09m above sea level, representing only 4.12% of usable water storage for power generation.

The low water level situation in the lake Kariba threatens the power generation for both the Kariba North Bank Hydropower station (Zambian side) and Kariba South Bank Hydropower station (Zimbabwean side).

Arising from this, ZESCO will implement a load management regime aimed at rationing power generation at the Kariba Complex to avoid a complete shutdown.

This will be done with the view to minimize the impact on key economic sectors as well as preservation of the integrity of generation units at the Kariba Complex.

We anticipate that based on the water levels, this will translate into a load management regime starting on 15th December 2022 of up to a maximum of six (6) hours daily until the water levels improve.

Further, ZESCO will optimise generation at all its hydro power stations in Zambia (Kariba North Bank, Victoria Falls, Small Hydros, Kafue Gorge and Kafue Gorge Lower power stations).

It is expected that this will complement the generation from the Kariba Complex to Mid-January 2023 when the water inflows are expected to start improving in the Kariba reservoir.

Source: Ministerial Statement By Energy Minister Hon. Peter Kapala, MP, in Parliament on 2nd December, 2022.