Load shedding may go on for 2 years, warns expert

THE ongoing load shedding has the potential to continue for more than two years, an energy expert has warned.

Dr Johnstone Chikwanda has warned that the current situation could extend into next year due to insufficient rainfall and a lack of diversification in energy sources.

While the recent dry spell is a significant contributor to the current power cuts, Dr Chikwanda highlighted a more concerning factor: the time it will take for water levels in dams to recover.

“From past experience, we’ve been told that when water levels fall to the level they are now, it is impossible to regain the optimal height with one good rainy season,” Dr. Chikwanda told Kalemba.

“We are likely looking at needing not less than two good rainfall seasons” to bring water levels in the Kariba Dam and Kafue Basin back to sufficient levels for optimal power generation.

Adding to the concern Dr Chikwanda said there was possibility of another season with below-average rainfall.

“There are talks of a similar situation next year,” Dr. Chikwanda mentions, referring to potential weather forecasts.

He said this possibility underscored the urgency for a long-term solution beyond relying solely on the unpredictable nature of rainfall.

“We have been over-reliant on hydropower,” Dr. Chikwanda emphasised. “This situation highlights the need for a more diversified energy mix, with a focus on renewable sources.”

The expert urged policymakers to prioritise long-term planning and investment in renewable energy options like solar power, which could significantly reduce dependence on hydropower and lessen the impact of future droughts.

With the current rainy season unlikely to provide a quick fix and the possibility of another dry year on the horizon, Zambians may have to endure extended periods of load shedding next year as well

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba