LOAD SHEDDING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE JOB CUTS – ZUPED

…says Government should be bold enough and tell the nation whether they are exporting power or not.

Livingstone, Thursday, December 15, 2022 [Smart Eagles]

Zambians for Peace, Unity and Development ZUPED President Ronnie Jere says the country will experience alot of problems due to government planned load shedding.

In an interview, Mr. Jere said many job cuts are expected because most businesses have not reached a stage where they are been run using other alternative energy sources.

He said it is for this reason that Government should be honest enough and tell the nation how long the loading shedding will last and whether they are exporting power or not.

” We are in deep problems as country due to this load shedding and Government should tell us whether they are selling electricity to neighboring countries or not. We expect massive job losses especially in the manufacturing sector because most businesses have not reached a point where they are being run using other energy sources,” Mr. Jere said.

And Mr. Jere said the already ailing economy will be greatly affected and further escalate the cost of living.

” Government should look into this, because the already ailing economy will be greatly affected and life will become unbearable in this country, there is hunger in most households and this load shedding will further lead to the high cost of living. We are in a troubled situation and we dont know what is happening,” Mr. Jere said.