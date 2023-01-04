CUSTOMER LOAD SHEDDING UPDATE: Loadshedding hours increased to 12 hrs

Wednesday, 04 January 2023, Lusaka. ZESCO Limited will with effect from Wednesday 4 January 2023 adjust the hours of load shedding to twelve (12) hours daily until further notice.

The Corporation’s ability to meet power demand remains constrained by the drastic reduction in available water in the Kariba reserviour for electricity generation at Kariba North Bank Power Station. At present, the power station’s generating capacity has been reduced from its installed 1080MegaWatts (MW) to below 400MW.

Furthermore, the removal of a 150MW generator at Maamba Collieries Limited Power Plant for routine annual maintenance from 4 January until 20 January 2023 has exacerbated the situation.

ZESCO deeply regrets the inconvenience that will be caused.

Issued by: ZESCO Corporate Affairs Department