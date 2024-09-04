LOADSHEDDING IS ENDING IN AFRICA INCLUDING ZAMBIA NEXT WEEK- Prophet Isaac Ishmael



God has told me that the entire Africa will not experience any power cut starting next week Thursday.

Zambia was one of the first countries to be mentioned. Many people will doubt because of their canal minds but these are things of the spirit. God cannot lie. I’m just a messenger. This loadshedding cannot be stopped by any government, institution or human being.

It’s only God. God will show us his power next week Thursday.



It was started by God through drought and God will end it. God wanted to test humans to see if they still believe in him.

May God bless you all. Thank you.

Prophet Ishmael.