LOADSHEDDING TO REDUCE FROM 12HRS TO 6HRS



Kariba North Bank Power station, Senior Manager Cephas Museba says Loadshedding is expected to reduce from 12hrs to 6hrs following the rising water levels in the mainstream Zambezi river.



Speaking during his presentation to the Ministers, Mr Museba said a decision to reduce power generation was due to lowest water levels at the dam which could have destroyed the machines.



“2021/2022 water levels reached 475.60 which is just 10cm above the minimum operating level about to suck air which would have been a catastrophic,” said Mr Museba.



He attributed this to over utilization of water by Zimbabwe Power Company which has been charged $1.8m specifically for exceeding the allocated amount of water.