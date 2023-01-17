LOADSHEDDING TO REDUCE TOMORROW – ENERGY MINISTER

January 17th,2023

MAAMBA – Maamba Collieries Limited will be back online tomorrow and it will start feeding into the national grid.

This is after the new dawn government intervened to have the scheduled maintenance period reduced in order to help reduce load-shedding.

As of today, stabilization tests are ongoing though the generator is now ready to be put into servicing the national grid.

We expect Maamba to be back on the grid tomorrow. ZESCO will confirm the timings tomorrow.

The 150MW generator at Maamba Collieries Limited was removed from feeding into the national grid due to scheduled annual maintenance and was to be serviced from 4th January 2023 to about 20th January 2023.

Yours in national service,

Hon. Eng. Peter Chibwe Kapala

Minister of Energy